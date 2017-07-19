Rs 100-crore defamation case to be filed against Kamal Haasan?

Kamal Haasan faces a defamation charges after a contestant in Bigg Boss used a casteist slur. Kamal Haasan faces a defamation charges after a contestant in Bigg Boss used a casteist slur.

Kamal Haasan seems to be embroiled in one controversy after another, especially in the last few weeks. It all started with fringe Hindu group Hindu Makkal Katchi protesting aganist Bigg Boss Tamil. After that, Kamal received flak for revealing the name of the victim in the Malayalam actress abduction case. Now, it looks like Bigg Boss Tamil is creating yet another problem. Only, this might be a little too costly for the 62-year-old superstar. The leader of Puthiya Tamizhagam, K Krishnaswamy has threatened to file a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Kamal Haasan for what a Bigg Boss housemate said during the show.

Gayathri Raghuram, one of the contestants had used the word cheri (slum) while she was talking to someone and this had created quite a stir. The audience took offence and even Kamal Haasan had mentioned that he is seeing a side of the choreographer that he hadn’t seen before. It is this comment that has irked K Krishnaswamy. He wants Kamal Haasan to apologise for the comment made by the housemate. In an interview with TOI, the politician said, “In the show, there was a conversation between two contestants. One of them called the other as ‘cheri’ (slum dweller). It is a public platform, and millions of people are watching it. We are sure that it is definitely a prepared script. The channel cannot say it was a mistake. They are creating an imbalance in the society and hurting one particular section of the society.”

He also added, “But the actor did not even condemn it or talk about this in the show despite many people raising this issue. So we demanded that he and the channel owners publicly apologise for it. We waited for two days and they have not even considered our request. So we have decided to go ahead with a 100 crore defamation case against the actor and the channel.”

