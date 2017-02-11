RK Suresh to play villain in Vikram’s upcoming film

RK Suresh roped in to play villain in Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film. RK Suresh roped in to play villain in Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film.

Producer RK Suresh has been roped in to play the villain in Vikram’s upcoming film, directed by Vijay Chander. Suresh debuted as an actor recently with Bala’s Tharai Thappattai and has been making a name for himself by playing negative roles. The producer-turned-actor even received appreciation from superstar Rajinikanth for his performances.

The shooting for the yet-to-be-titled film started in Chennai on Friday. Vikram has also joined the film sets after wrapping up the Chennai schedule of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram. According to reports, Gautham was unable to continue the shooting as he did not receive the needed finance as per the schedule, which allowed Vikram to join the sets of his film with director Vijay Chander.

Coincidentally, Vikram began shooting for the espionage thriller as the film with Vijay did not go on floors as per plan. The delay even prompted Premam fame, Sai Pallavi, who was first signed for the film, to drop out and move on with her other projects. It now seems that Chiyaan Vikram will shoot simultaneously for both the films.

Vijay’s directorial is said to be an urban gangster film set in North Chennai, in which the actor is likely to sport a new look. After Sai Pallavi opted out, Tamannaah was roped in to play the female lead. Actors Ravi Kishan and Radha Ravi will be seen in pivotal roles, while Soori will play the comedian in the film.

The film, which is produced under SFF banner, will be completed in a single schedule of 45-50 days of shooting, said reports.

