RJ Balaji all set to make debut as a lead actor with political satire LKG

A few days ago, a photo emerged of a wall where RJ Balaji’s name was painted. The photo triggered speculation that the popular RJ turned actor was stepping into politics. Known to be vocal about politics, several expected him to take the political plunge. Later, a flag was also released, colour coded with the wall design. After several hours, RJ Balaji tweeted that he would be stepping into politics but with a film. He also unveiled a poster of the film.

Apart from RJ Balaji, LKG will also star Priya Anand and popular politician Nanjil Sampath will be making his acting debut. The politician will be playing RJ Balaji’s father in the film. Talking about the film, RJ Balaji said, “I can see youth being frustrated with the state of today’s politics. But there is a lot more to politics than Facebook and Twitter. I wanted to engage the youth with this film.” Directed by Prabhu, LKG is produced by Isari K Ganesh and written by RJ Balaji. It will have music by Leon James.

Yes yes! This is true. I’m getting tagged on the post too. @RJ_Balaji is a superstar. I look up to him, #LKG is his baby. All the best to him and his team 😊👍 http://t.co/5bRPTMMeFJ — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 18, 2018

Danish ❤️❤️❤️ You and ur film gave me the courage to write my own film ! And as promised, get ready for ur Tamil debut 😍😍 http://t.co/jyH2qK62bU — LKG (@RJ_Balaji) May 18, 2018

After the poster and the announcements were made, LKG was compared to recent Kannada hit Humble Politician Nograj. Also, a political satire, the film was written by Danish Sait and Saad Khan. However, Danish Sait has confirmed that the Humble Politician Nograj is not being remade. “Yes yes! This is true. I’m getting tagged on the post too. @RJ_Balaji is a superstar. I look up to him, #LKG is his baby. All the best to him and his team,” he tweeted.

Balaji responded by saying, “Danish ❤️❤️❤️ You and ur film gave me the courage to write my own film! And as promised, get ready for ur Tamil debut.”

