Richie trailer: Nivin Pauly’s gangster avatar will send chills down your spine

We have seen Nivin Pauly winning hearts with his lover boy avatar in Premam but to look at him in a gangster avatar, we are sure you wouldn’t have even thought of it. His upcoming film Richie presents a completely different shade of Nivin. He is angrier, massy and a total brat who finds his joy in killing if things do not go his way. The moment the trailer starts, we know the story revolves around a case which has many layers to it, which is being decoded by a journalist who believes everyone has a part to play. Nivin is the leader while the others including Prakash Raj have a pivotal role to play.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the transition of Nivin but it is interesting to see how the youth icon has shed his romantic and boy-next-door avatar. It is surely a good debut for him in Tamil industry as a main lead.

“I have always wanted to do a Tamil film, right from when I entered the film industry. This is not just my first film but for a lot of others as well. We have worked really hard and I believe we have a quality film,” said Nivin Pauly at the trailer launch of Richie which took place on November 24.

Richie has a solid star cast including Nivin, Natarajan Subramaniam, Ashok Selvan, Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Prakash Raj among others. The film is set to hit the screens on December 8.

Richie, the Tamil remake of the much acclaimed Ulidavaru Kandanthe, is helmed by debutante Gautham Ramachandran.

