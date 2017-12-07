Richie will show a unique way of storytelling: Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath talks about working on Richie with Nivin Pauly. Shraddha Srinath talks about working on Richie with Nivin Pauly.

Vikram Vedha fame Shraddha Srinath is back in Tamil cinema, this time opposite Nivin Pauly in Richie. The Tamil remake of Ulidavaru Kandante also stars Natraj, Prakash Raj, Raj Bharath and Lakshmipriya Chandramouli.

Speaking about Richie, Shraddha Srinath says, “My journey so far has been very encouraging. For someone who has no connect with Tamil Nadu, the language or the film industry and to be welcomed by some amazing names purely for my talent feels really great”.

The pretty actress also confesses that she agreed to the project not because of Nivin but for the director Gautham Ramachandran. “He seemed very professional and friendly at the same time,” she says. The actor also has only nice things to say about her co-star Nivin Pauly. “Nivin is one of the most involved and committed and down to earth stars I’ve met. He is wonderful both to work with and even as a friend. I respect him so much and I’m already looking forward to working with him again,” she says.

Richie is a crime drama where Shraddha plays a journalist who tries to piece together the incidents that led to a murder. “Megha is a passionate worker, someone who is brave and fights for what she believes in. ‘Richie’ will show a very unique style of storytelling to the audiences. We have of late been witnessing a New Wave of quality cinema and ‘Richie’ will definitely join that club,” says a confident Shraddha.

Richie is directed by Gautham Ramachandran and produced by Anand Kumar and Vinod Shornur of Cast N Crew. This movie will be released by Trident Arts Ravindran who has been on a roll with consecutive hits. Nivin’s first straight Tamil movie will have Ajaneesh Loknath’s music and Pandi Kumar’s cinematography.

Richie is all set to be released on December 8.

