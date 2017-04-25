Richie first look: Nivin Pauly turns aggressor, is this the Tamil film he was waiting for?

Nivin Pauly’s Richie firs look is out Nivin Pauly’s Richie firs look is out

Actor Nivin Pauly has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming Tamil film, Richie. The poster, featuring the actor as an aggressor, hints that the film will present the actor in a new dimension to Tamil film audience as compared to his Tamil debut Neram. Richie is the Tamil remake of 2014 Kannada super hit film Ulidavaru Kandanthe, which was written and directed by Rakshit Shetty.

The film marked the debut of Rakshit as an actor, director and writer, who is an up-and-coming star in Kannada cinema. Ulidavaru Kandanthe (As Seen By The Rest) is a crime drama that revolves around a mysterious murder of a person during a village festival. A journalist tries to piece together the incidents that leads to the death of a person through five different people, with each one narrating his own version of the incident. The film got a positive response from fans and the media alike.

Richie has a solid star cast inlcuding Nivin, Natarajan Subramaniam, Ashok Selvan, Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Prakash Raj among others. Nivin is hugely popular in Tamil Nadu, thanks to his cult hit Premam. He is currently basking in the success of his latest film Sakhavu (Comrade). The film garnered good reviews from the critics and also did a good business at the box office.

Meanwhile, his next film titled Kayamkulam Kochunni, which will be directed by Roshan Andrews, will also start rolling after he wraps up his portions for Geetu Mohandas’ project Moothon. The film is reportedly based on the life of Kerala’s legendary thief, Kayamkulam Kochunni. The shooting will take place in Kayamkulam and Sri Lanka. The actor will also undergo training in Kerala’s traditional martial art, Kalaripayattu.

