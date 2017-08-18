Revealed: Release date of Jyothika starrer Magalir Mattum

The film starring Jyothika, Urvashi, Bhanupriya and Saranya Ponvannan is about women empowerment. The film starring Jyothika, Urvashi, Bhanupriya and Saranya Ponvannan is about women empowerment.

The makers of actor Jyothika’s second movie after her comeback, Magalir Mattum, have announced that the film would be released on September 15. There was some confusion earlier about the movie’s release in August, touted to have been pushed back due to the release of Vivegam and VIP 2.

A tweet from the official handle of the film’s producers 2D entertainment on Friday confirmed the same.

The film, apart from Jyothika, has a solid ensemble of veterans such as Urvashi, Bhanupriya, Saranya Ponvannan and Nasser. Notably, Urvashi and Nasser were part of the original Magalir Mattum which was written and produced by Kamal Haasan. The 1994 film was a landmark movie that dealt with women empowerment and workplace harassment.

Going by the trailer of the new movie, the Jyothika-starrer has not just borrowed the title, but the core theme of women empowerment as well. The actor plays an independent filmmaker who inspires three housewives to go on a journey of introspection and self-discovery.

The 2017 film is directed by Bramma, has music by Ghibran and is produced by Suriya’s 2D entertainment. In a first, Jyothika has dubbed for herself after the director’s suggestion as she is now fluent in Tamil. Her brother-in-law actor Karthi has also sung a song in the movie.

Jyothika had taken a sabbatical from movies after her marriage to Suriya. However, the actor made a strong comeback with 36 Vayathinile, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam runaway hit How Old Are You?. Coincidentally, How Old Are You? marked the return of poplar Malayalam actress Manju Warrier after a 14-year sabbatical.

