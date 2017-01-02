Regret writing that letter: Suriya on his fallout with Gautham Menon

Suriya talks about his falling out with Gautham Menon Suriya talks about his falling out with Gautham Menon

In a recent interview, actor Suriya opened up about his relationship with director Gautham Menon, which suffered a setback a few years ago over a film project that never took off. The actor said that he wrongly handled his differences with Gautham and he wants to make things right between them.

Suriya said he is always grateful for Gautham for making films like Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aaayiram with him that established him as a bankable lead actor in the industry. “In order to clarify a few things, I reluctantly put out a letter explaining as to why I walked out of Gautham’s film. And I immediately regretted that decision,” he said on Koffee with DD show on Vijay TV.

“When I saw my letter in the press, I felt bad and I realised I should have handled the situation differently. But, it was too late,” he said.

In 2012, Suriya and Gautham had announced Dhruva Natchathiram project. However, after the initial hype, the actor quit the film citing creative differences. “Gautham and I had different opinions. During that time, we weren’t sure whether we should discuss the differences as an actor and director or as friends. I was strong in my opinion, so I decided not to go ahead with the film at the time,” he said.

After Suriya decided to bail out on the project, he issued a letter explaining the rationale behind his decision in strong words. “While I reckon that a film is a team effort, I have realised that the films I had undertaken without complete conviction have not performed well. I wish to express that I have done all in my might to make this project happen,” read a part of Suriya’s letter. “Hence with a deep sense of pain I have taken the decision to exit the project.”

The disagreement kept them apart and prevented Suriya and Gautham from working with each other again so far. “But I always kept thinking of the ways to make things right between Gautham and I. Music composer Harris Jayaraj arranged a meeting between us, which was a long overdue. And we started speaking again. Due to some really silly reason we had a fallout and both of us wanted to put this behind us. So we have been talking and is just a matter of time before we make a movie together again,” he said.

Gautham is now reviving Dhruva Natchathiram project with actor Vikram in the lead role.

