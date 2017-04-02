RC 11: Ram Charan starts shooting for Sukumar film in Rajahmundry

Ram Charan starts shooting for his next film Ram Charan starts shooting for his next film

Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja began shooting for his next film with director Sukumar in Rajamundry on Sunday. The film went on the floors in February this year with the blessings of Megastar Chiranjeevi. After playing a dashing cop in the sleek crime thriller Dhruva, the actor will be seen portraying the role of a villager in his next film. Charan is expected to be seen in a completely new avatar.

The film, which is tentatively titled RC 11, is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the makers are yet to finalise its title. According to reports, ‘Repalle’, ‘Palletoori Premalu’, ‘Palleturi Monagadu’ are some of the names that are being considered for the project, which is reportedly a love story set in a countryside.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been signed to play the female lead. Initially, Malayalam actor Anupama Parameswaran of Premam fame was considered for the role but the production house later announced that she wouldn’t be doing it.

Expectations from the film are really high, given that it is Sukumar’s maiden project with Charan and is a love story. Sukumar has demonstrated impressive skills in making romantic movies in the past. His directorial debut Arya, which was also written by him, was a big box office hit and gave the first major solo break to actor Allu Arjun in Tollywood. Five years later, he did a sequel to the film, Arya 2, which was also successful. Now, the audience is expecting another unique and charming love story from the director.

The star cast also includes Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu among others. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music, while Ratnavelu will handle the camera.

