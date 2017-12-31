Rana Daggubati signs film with Bala?

Rana Daggubati is busy with period drama 1945 Rana Daggubati is busy with period drama 1945

The latest buzz in the industry is that actor Rana Daggubati has been signed to play the lead role in director Bala’s next film. An official confirmation of the same is awaited. The project is said to be a period film, which will start rolling next year.

At present, Rana and Bala are busy with their respective ongoing projects. Rana has been on a roll ever since the release of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. Baahubali: The Conclusion, that released earlier this year, took his career to a whole new level. Along with the epic fantasy film, Rana had two more releases this year.

He played the captain of an Indian submarine in the war movie Ghazi and a crooked politician in Nene Raju Nene Mantri. And he is currently shooting for a period drama titled 1945, which is set in the backdrop of pre-partition India.

In 1945, Rana reportedly plays a soldier of Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army). Regina Cassandra, who played one of the female lead roles in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, will also be seen in the upcoming period drama. She apparently plays the role of a Chettiar girl. It will also have a Tamil version called Madai Thiranthu. The film, which is directed by Sathya Siva, also has a solid supporting star cast including Sathyaraj, Nasser and RJ Balaji.

Bala, meanwhile, completed his upcoming film Naachiyaar, which stars Jyothika in the titular role. And is getting ready for a release soon. The director will next start shooting for Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

Varma will mark the acting debut of actor Vikram’s son Dhruv.

