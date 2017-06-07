Rana Daggubati says Nene Raju Nene Mantri is about ‘love, lust and power’, reveals how Prabhas tried to join Twitter but failed

Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal in Nene Raju Nene Mantri Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal in Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Rana Daggubati on Tuesday unveiled a 30-second teaser of his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri to commemorate the 81st birthday anniversary of his iconic grandfather, D Ramanaidu. The teaser has been receiving rave reviews from fans and celebrities, including SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan.

Rana, who is busy with dubbing for the film, took questions about Nene Raju Nene Mantri, his next movie, favourite actors among others from his fans during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session last night on his Twitter page. Talking about his late grandfather, Rana said, “Everything I do in my life is a desecration to him!! And he showers his blessing on all of what I do.” The film is also special for Rana, as he makes his debut as a producer with it. When he was asked to share his experience of bankrolling a film along with his father, Daggubati Suresh Babu, for the first time, he said, “Well it’s been really awaese so far!! (sic).”

Talking about Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Rana revealed that the film is all about “love, lust and power.” Summing up his character in a few words, he said, “Good turns bad and then very very bad.” Rana plays a role called Jogendra in the film, who is a man in the position of power. Actor Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead along with Catherine Tresa. Responding to a question as to why the filmmakers decided to rope in Kajal, Rana said, “I didn’t choose her it’s the script that chose the both of us. The right one for the role couldn’t imagine anyone else! (sic).”

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is directed by Teja, who has several box office blockbusters to his credit. “He’s a great human being and a fantastic director for actors!! #NeneRajuNeneMatri,” Rana wrote on his Twitter while talking about Teja. The shooting for the film took place in Hyderabad, Kurnool, Anantapur and Karaikudi. It will also release in Tamil. Rana said his next film will be a straight Tamil film after last year’s Bangalore Naatkal.

When fans of Prabhas asked Rana to persuade the former to join Twitter, he said he tried but didn’t seemingly succeed. He also said that he was ready to share screen space with Prabhas.

