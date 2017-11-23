Rakshit Shetty reveals how Nivin Pauly ended up remaking Ulidavaru Kandanthe in Tamil

Nivin Pauly’s 2014 crime thriller got Rakshit Shetty a recognition as director Nivin Pauly’s 2014 crime thriller got Rakshit Shetty a recognition as director

The new generation of actors and filmmakers in the South Indian film industry have been striving to go beyond the language barriers. Actor Nivin Pauly is one of the actor-producers, who aspires to spread his wings across the other film industries. For some time now, he has been planning to collaborate with Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty, who also aspires to expand the market for the films rolling out from Sandalwood.

Nivin is now busy promoting his upcoming straight Tamil film Richie, which is the remake of Kannada hit film Ulidavaru Kandanthe (As Seen by the Rest). The 2014 crime thriller actually put Rakshit on the map in the Kannada film industry as a promising actor and director.

Rakshit said Nivin wanted to remake Ulidavaru Kandanthe for a long time now. “He (Nivin) watched the film and loved it. He wanted to play that character and it was even before Premam. A friend called Gautham brought Nivin to watch the film. Since then they had plans of remaking the film,” the actor recalled.

Nivin reprises Rakshit’s role in the Tamil remake. He plays a local rowdy in the crime drama, that revolves around a mysterious murder that happens during a village festival. A journalist tries to piece together the incidents that lead to the death of the person in question through five different people, with each one narrating his or her own version of the incident.

Richie has a solid star cast including Nivin, Natarajan Subramaniam, Ashok Selvan, Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Prakash Raj among others. The film is set to hit the screens on December 8.

Rakshit also said he will be collaborating with the Malayalam star soon. “We always wanted to collaborate. We have been planning a collaboration for a long time now. The plans have been changing. We have been getting different ideas and better ideas. We have plans in the pipeline. As long as it is not confirmed, there is no point talking about it,” he added.

