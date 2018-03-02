Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser released LIVE UPDATES: Thalaivar is back!

Rajinikanth plays a gangster in Kaala. Rajinikanth plays a gangster in Kaala.

Dhanush released the first teaser of Rajinikanth’s Kaala late Friday night, sending waves of excitement through the internet. Dhanush, who turns producer for Kaala, took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, “Here you go !! Kaala teaser. http://bit.ly/KaalaTamilTeaser … thalaivar teaser eppo release aanaalum eppidi release aanaalum diwali dhaan. Mass dhaan.”

Kaala is director Pa Ranjith’s second consecutive outing with Rajinikanth after blockbuster Kabali. The upcoming gangster drama will also mark the first collaboration of Dhanush with his superstar father-in-law.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a Tamil gangster lording over Mumbai’s Dharavi. The films, boasting of an ensemble cast including Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi among others, will hit the screens on April 27.



