Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser released LIVE UPDATES: Thalaivar is back!

Dhanush released the first teaser of Rajinikanth’s Kaala late Friday night, sending waves of excitement through the internet. Dhanush, who turns producer for Kaala, took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, “Here you go !! Kaala teaser. http://bit.ly/KaalaTamilTeaser … thalaivar teaser eppo release aanaalum eppidi release aanaalum diwali dhaan. Mass dhaan.”
Kaala is director Pa Ranjith’s second consecutive outing with Rajinikanth after blockbuster Kabali. The upcoming gangster drama will also mark the first collaboration of Dhanush with his superstar father-in-law.
In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a Tamil gangster lording over Mumbai’s Dharavi. The films, boasting of an ensemble cast including Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi among others, will hit the screens on April 27.
Follow all updates about Kaala teaser here:
In an interview with Vikatan, Kaala director Pa Ranjith refuted reports that the film is based on the life of Haji Mastan. He said that Kaala is about the diverse families that live in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum.
Ranjith added that Kaala, which translates to black in Hindi, is the colour of the working class people.
“Kya re, Setting ah. Vengai mavan othaila nikka. Dhillu iruntha mothama vangaila.” The swagger, the style and the charisma — the style king is back and how. Every single frame in the one minute odd teaser from Kaala oozes ‘mass’ and is bound to get the inner Rajinikanth fan in you screaming. Read: Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser | Thalaivar sets the screen on fire