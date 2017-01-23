Rajinikanth writes heartfelt letter to Jallikattu protesters, lauds them for keeping peace

Rajinikanth has requested the youngsters to stop the agitation and end the protest on a calm note. Rajinikanth has requested the youngsters to stop the agitation and end the protest on a calm note.

Superstar Rajinikanth, in a heartfelt letter has spoken in favour of the protestors of Jallikattu. He has requested the youngsters to stop the agitation and end the protest on a calm note. The actor took to Twitter to share his letter in which he has requested people to disburse in peace and not let anti-social elements spoil the good name that they have earned so far.

Thousands of people are protesting against the ban on the state’s popular bull taming sport, Jallikattu, since January 12. The agitation began after the Supreme Court upheld a ban on the sport, striking down pleas ahead of Pongal.

While the TN government passed an ordinance to carry out the sport in some places, protests are underway as there was no change made in the central law regarding the matter.

Read Rajinikanth’s letter to Jallikattu’s protesters:

Rajinikath also asked people not to spoil the cordial relationship they have had with the police. The superstar added that by letting such a peaceful protest, they are making the Tamilians proud. However, he expressed grief over the agitation turning violent at some places.

The Tamil actor’s reaction came right after Kamal Haasan’s tweets in support of the protestors. Kamal wrote, “aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results” and urged protesters not to resort to violence. “This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students passive resistance will not bear good results”, Haasan wrote on Twitter.

He also appealed to the students and youth not to resort to violence. Haasan insisted that the protesters take up the non-violent path.

Meanwhile, RJ-actor Balaji requested the protesters to go home, saying the Government promulgating an ordinance in itself was the success to the peaceful protests conducted over the last week.

