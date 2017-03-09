Rajinikanth watches Kuttram 23, heaps praise on Arun Vijay

Rajinikanth heaps praise on Arun Vijay for his performance in Kuttram 23 Rajinikanth heaps praise on Arun Vijay for his performance in Kuttram 23

Actor Arun Vijay is currently basking in the success of his latest solo film, Kuttram 23. The film opened to positive reviews from the media and is keeping the cash registers ringing at the Tamil Nadu box office. Now, the actor is on cloud nine after receiving a call from Superstar Rajinikanth.

Thalaivar, who watched the latest cop thriller, heaped praises on the actor and congratulated him for his matured performance in the film. “Thalaivar called! Congratulated on my matured performance n body language.. he loved da concept & making. His actual words “you proved it..” Arun Vijay posted on his Twitter page.

Despite his busy schedule, Rajinikanth takes time out for watching movies of other young actors and personally phones them if he likes their work. According to reports, he even called music composer-turned-actor Vijay Antony and appreciated his latest film Yaman, a political thriller. Rajinikanth and Arun Vijay’s father Vijayakumar share a great rapport and have known each other for over 30 years.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Arun Vijay was last seen in film Tamil hit, Yennai Arindhaal, in 2015. He had played the antagonist opposite Thala Ajith in the Gautham Menon film and it had won him several accolades and fans for giving a convincing performance. Later, he also played a baddie in Kannada film, Chakravyuha.

Thalaivar called! Congratulated on my matured performance n body language.. he loved da concept & making. His actual words “you proved it..” pic.twitter.com/yoGUZYeyrP — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) March 8, 2017

His latest film, Kuttram 23, has already been declared a hit, given that it was made in 45 days, on a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. The crime thriller is written and directed by Arivazhagan. Besides Arun Vijay, the film also stars Mahima Nambiar Vamsi Krishna, Aravind Akash and Thambi Ramaiah in important role.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd