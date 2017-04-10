Rajinikanth’s warning to distributors, producers at Neruppu Da audio release

Rajinikanth, Dhanush and other Tamil film actors attended Neruppu Da audio release. Rajinikanth, Dhanush and other Tamil film actors attended Neruppu Da audio release.

The who’s who of the Tamil film industry, including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vishal, Karthi, Sathyaraj, Vivek and others, gathered at Chennai’s landmark residence ‘Annai Illam’ at Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Road, T Nagar on Monday to grace the audio release function of Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming film Neruppu da.

The film is named after super hit song from Rajinikanth’s film, Kabali. The trailer of the movie was showed to the guests and the media at the event and it has garnered positive reviews. The film is based on the life of a firefighter and is directed by debutant, B. Ashok Kumar. Besides playing the lead role, Vikram, is also producing the film. Up-and-coming Sean Roldan has scored music for the film and Nikki Galrani plays the female lead.

Talking at the function, Rajinikanth said that Vikram shoulders a huge responsibility of proving himself in the industry, given that he comes from the family of Shivaji Ganesan, the legendary actor. “Vikram Prabhu is very hard working. I have been told about how much effort he puts in in his films. There is no need for him to take so much trouble. But, still, he does because he wants to prove himself and carry forward the legacy of his father and grandfather. And that thought alone is enough for him to succeed,” he said.

The stage was also used to address a few of the pressing concerns facing the film industry, including selling theatrical rights of the films for an exorbitant price. “Producers should just not think of their profits. They should also think of other stakeholders while selling a movie. And also distributors should not fall for the charms of a producer and buy theatrical rights of the film for an unreasonable price. They should follow due diligence before buying a film so that they don’t suffer losses and cry foul,” said Rajinikanth.

Of late, many distributors have been lashing out at the leading actors of Tamil film industry for falsely celebrating the box office success of their films. A few months ago, popular distributors claimed that they have incurred massive losses from the films like Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Vijay’s Bairavaa, Suriya’s Singam 3 among others. But, these films were celebrated as one of the biggest hits of Kollywood by their producers.

