Vijay Sethupathi will star in Karthik Subbaraj-Rajinikanth’s film

This is big! After several weeks of speculation that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing an important role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, the makers have now finally made the official announcement. A tweet from the official account of Sun Pictures read, “We are happy to announce that for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures. #VijaySethupathiWithSuperstar.” It is likely that the Vikram Vedha actor will be playing the antagonist in the film. This would be the first time Vijay Sethupathi is sharing screen space with Rajinikanth and the combination is easily one of the most exciting ones we will see on screen.

The untitled film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Right from his short films days, Vijay Sethupathi has been one of Karthik’s go to actors. His first film Pizza proved to be a big break for Vijay Sethupathi as a hero and the actor went on to play a cameo in Jigarthanda and an important role in Iraivi. One of the most versatile talents in the industry, Vijay Sethupathi’s addition to the film has just made it much more exciting. The untitled film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for another biggie, Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vanam. Tweeting a picture of the actor on sets, cinematographer Santosh Sivan wrote, “Awesome filming Vijay Sethupathi @ CCV shoot (sic).” Apart from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the actor currently has several projects in hand. He has also been brought onboard for the next project of Arunkumar, the director of Pannayarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. The project will see Vijay Sethupathi share screen space with Anjali again. The project will be bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

