These pictures of Rajinikanth show why he is the king of style

True to his ‘Style Samrat’ image, the Superstar Rajinikanth looked sharp and suave in his black suit, sending his fans into a frenzy. True to his ‘Style Samrat’ image, the Superstar Rajinikanth looked sharp and suave in his black suit, sending his fans into a frenzy.

Superstar Rajinikanth is in the United States reportedly for a health check-up and photos of the Thalaivar looking uber cool has set the internet on fire. In a the latest of a series of pictures, Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth posted a picture of the Superstar in a dapper suit. “The one and only #Kaala from the US #SemmaWeightu 🙌🏻 #KaalaFestivalBegins,” she wrote on Twitter. True to his ‘Style Samrat’ image, the Superstar looked sharp and suave in his black suit, sending his fans into a frenzy. Earlier pictures of Rajini in a metro and an escalator went viral. Wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black tracksuits and pairing it with a stylish pair of shades and a cross bag, Rajini’s subtle but suave look found huge favour with youngsters. Wearing his age with elan, Rajini proved that one doesn’t have to look young to look good.

Rajini’s stylish makeover is a distinct shift from his usual appearances which are rooted in simplicity. Not one to flash brand or gadgets, Rajini is usually seen in simple kurtas or shirts. He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kaala, which is set for a June 7 release.

The grapevine is abuzz with speculation that Rajini’s stylish looks are to attract more traction towards the film. The first single from the album Semma Weightu was released recently amid much fanfare, The song has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, sung by Hariharasudan and the music composer himself. The lyrics were penned by Arunraja Kamaraj, Dopeadelicz and Logan. The album will be launched on May 9.

See photo of Rajinikanth shared by daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth:

See a few more latest photos of Rajinikanth:

Also watch the song Semma Weightu:

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala is produced by Rajinikanth’s star son-in-law Dhanush’s production house Wunderbar studios and Lyca Productions. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film has a strong star cast comprising Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others. Kaala is Ranjith’s second collaboration with Rajinikanth after Kabali.

