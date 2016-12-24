Rajinikanth to watch Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil in special screening

Rajinikanth has appreciated Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil Rajinikanth has appreciated Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil

Seems like Bollywood’s Roshan family is pulling out all stops to ensure that their forthcoming film Kaabil is well armed for the box office battle against Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, which is also releasing on the same day. The filmmakers will be arranging a special screening of Kaabil soon for superstar Rajinikanth, who has recently appreciated Hrithik Roshan after watching the trailer.

The latest development comes days after media reports suggested that Rajinikanth loved the trailer of Kaabil and expressed his desire to watch the film. “I have watched the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu trailers of Kaabil and I simply loved it. I also think Hrithik is stupendous. Please tell him that I am eagerly awaiting the film,” the Enthiran star told Rakesh Roshan when he had called the former on December 12 to wish him on his birthday.

The appreciation coming from the Thalaivar himself has made the Roshan family very happy. “I am elated by Rajini’s praise. If you remember Hrithik’s first film Bhagawan Dada was with Rajini. Hrithik was only 12 when he faced the camera with the legend,” Rakesh said, according to Bollywood Hungama report. The 1986 film Bhagawan Dada was directed by Hrithik’s maternal grandfather J. Om Prakash.

An endorsement from Rajinikanth only means Kaabil will get a good opening down south when it opens in theatres on January 25 next year. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will also be releasing simultaneously with its original Hindi version.

Hrithik is not the first celebrity to have played the Rajinikanth card ahead of the release of his film. From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, many of the A-listers have time and again tried to cash in on the stardom of the Thalaivar.

Recently, even Aamir Khan had shown his blockbuster movie Dangal to Rajinikanth before its theatrical release.

