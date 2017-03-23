Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka for a charity event

Rajinikanth to take part in a charity event in Sir Lanka. Rajinikanth to take part in a charity event in Sir Lanka.

Superstar Rajinikanth will take part in a charity event in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, where he will present keys to 150 homes built by Gnanam Foundation. The event is scheduled to take place on April 9, where he is also expected to make a speech in the country, which was ravaged by civil war for over three decades.

Gnanam Foundation is founded by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions. The foundation has been carrying out humanitarian efforts focusing mainly on re-building infrastructure in the key areas of Sri Lanka, which were badly affected by the civil war.

Named after Subaskaran’s mother, the foundation has built these homes for displaced Tamils in Sir Lanka at the cost of Rs 22 crore. The homes have been built in two villages in Vavuniya. Talking to an English daily, Raju Mahalingam, creative head, Lyca Productions, pointed out that no movie star of Rajinikanth’s stature has visited and made a speech in Jaffna recently.

According to reports, Rajinikanth will unveil new homes and plant tree saplings in Vavuniya. Chief Minister of Northern Province CV Vigneswaran, Tamil National Alliance leader R Sampanthan, Malaysian Senate leader S Vigneswaran, British all-party parliamentary Tamil council’s leader James Ferry and Justice Committee member Keith Vaz are the other special guests who will take part in the event.

Lyca Productions is bankrolling Rajinikanth’s upcoming India’s most expensive sci-fi film, 2.0. The film, which is directed by Shankar, has Rajinikanth in the lead role and is being made in the budget of Rs 400 core. The film is in its last leg of the shooting after which the post-production work will begin. The film also has Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Ai fame, Amy Jackson in important roles and is expected to hit the screens this Diwali.

