Rajinikanth to replace Shah Rukh Khan as Malacca tourism ambassador?

Rajinikanth is considered to replace Shah Rukh Khan as Malacca tourism ambassador Rajinikanth is considered to replace Shah Rukh Khan as Malacca tourism ambassador

The massive fan following of superstar Rajinikanth in Malaysia is no secret. His popularity grew manifold after the release of Kabali. So much so that the Malaysian government is considering him to replace Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as Malacca’s tourism ambassador. Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz has pitched the idea of approaching Rajinikanth for the job while speaking at Dewan Rakyat recently. His suggestion also received a favourable response from the other MPs.

One of the MPs opined that Shah Rukh has not been very successful in increasing the tourism in Malacca. “What is your opinion if we appoint Rajinikanth, who starred in Kabali, as tourism ambassador?,” MP Sim Tong Hin was asked in the Parliament, according to a report at The Star Online.

“He (Rajinikanth) is very famous and Shah Rukh Khan is not very effective,” Sim was quoted as saying in the same report. Shah Rukh has been Malacca’s brand ambassador for tourism since 2008 and he also received the prestigious Datukship in 2011. Meanwhile, Minister Aziz seems to be a big fan of Rajinikanth. He earlier had made headlines for quoting popular Rajinikanth one-liners in his parliament speech.

Rajinikanth’s last year film Kabali was majorly shot in Malaysia. The film directed by Pa Ranjith showed Thalaivar in a gangster avatar after a long time and how. In the film, he played the leader of the country’s oppressed class and savior of the weaker section.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his most-awaited film 2.0, which is directed by Shankar. The shooting is near completion, following which he will start shooting for an untitled film, directed by Ranjith. The film will be produced by actor Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd