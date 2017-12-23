Rajinikanth thanks Aruvi team with gifts for making him “laugh and cry” a lot

Rajinikanth with Aruvi team. Rajinikanth with Aruvi team.

Superstar Rajinikanth invited the main team behind Aruvi, which is being touted as the best Tamil film of 2017, to his Poes Garden residence. He expressed his appreciation for their work through a gift as well. The Thalaivar presented gold chains to director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman and actor Aditi Balan.

“Brilliant! Excellent! Tremendous work. I am completely awestruck by the way you have made the film. I saw the movie alone at home, but felt it watching along with audiences. It had such so of emotions. I laughed a lot, cried a lot and felt so much close to it. For the greater showpiece that you have given, audiences must thank you and your team,” Rajinikanth told Arun during his interaction with the Aruvi team. The Superstar even said the famous line from the film “Rolling Sir” in same tone and style.

“We were excited to meet Rajinikanth sir. But when he told that he was excited to meet and interact with us, we just got frozen in astonishment. He was so much inquisitive to know about the origin of Aruvi idea and script,” Arun said, after his meeting with Rajinikanth.

He also appreciated producer S R Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures for making some of the most claimed films of recent times like Joker, Maanagaram and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ and requested him to support good films.

The Kaala star also appreciated Aditi Balan her performance and was curious to know how she managed to shed so much weight for her role.

Aruvi opened earlier this month worldwide and managed to impressed critics and fans alike. It has already made a mark on the international festival circuit before its commercial release.

