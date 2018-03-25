Rajinkanth to TFPC President Vishal: Make sure workers from Tamil film industry are not affected

The TFPC President recently met superstar Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai The TFPC President recently met superstar Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai

In an ongoing strike against the Digital Service Providers, the Tamil Film Producer Council has stopped all production and post-production work from March 16. In the wake of the shut down entering its second week, Superstar Rajinikanth has asked Vishal to ensure that the workers and labour in the film shouldn’t be adversely affected by anything. Vishal, president of the TFPC, met Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai.

Vishal, after his meeting with Rajini, said he briefed the superstar about the current issues and various reforms proposed by the TFPC. “Rajini sir had asked us to ensure that the workers and labour shouldn’t be affected diversely by any decision. He further implored to seek a solution at the earliest,” said Vishal. He also said that they will soon arrive at a consensus. Notably Vishal also met Kamal Haasan earlier to discuss the strike.

There have been no new releases in Kollywood since March 1 as the TFPC took up arms against Digital Service Providers. Producers have refused to pay the Virtual Print Fee to the Digital Service Providers and have further proposed several new reforms in the current mechanism. In their additional demands, the producers have called for computerised ticketing, regulated releases and flexible pricing. While there have been several meeting amid the various stakeholders, there is no concrete solution ahead to the stalemate. The lack of new content has drastically reduced the footfalls in theatres to an all time low as they depend on other language content and older releases.

