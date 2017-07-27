Rajinikanth terms R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram Vedha a ‘class film’

R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayatri took to Twitter to share what Superstar Rajinikanth said for the film. “Mass film made with so much class,” said Rajinikanth. R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram Vedha director duo Pushkar-Gayatri took to Twitter to share what Superstar Rajinikanth said for the film. “Mass film made with so much class,” said Rajinikanth.

Superstar Rajinikanth has described latest Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha, which stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, a “mass film made with so much class”.

“#VikramVedha

Mass film made with so much class.

That’s what Superstar told us…

Whata man!

Thanks @superstarrajini, ” read a tweet from the Twitter handle of the film’s director duo Pushkar-Gayatri.

Other on the Twitter handle of the film’s director duo Pushkar-Gayatri read as, “We want to thank everybody who has appreciated and celebrated #VikramVedha on social media. The awesome word of mouth started with you (1/3). #VikramVedha You people took our film to the larger audience out there and we will be eternally greatful. Sorry we couldn’t converse (2/3). #VikramVedha -each of you. There was just this outpouring of love for this film. But we want to thank each and every one of you. BIG CHEERS!”

Released in cinemas last week, the film has turned out to be a blockbuster, earning praise from critics and audiences alike. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha has managed to garner Rs 17 crore in its opening weekend.

In its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, the film grossed over Rs 10 crore and continues to go houseful in cinemas. Produced by Sashikanth, the film also stars Kathir, Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar.

Inspired from the popular folklore Vikram Betaal, its morality riddles are applied to a police-gangster backdrop.

