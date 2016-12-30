Rajinikanth supports Taramani, unveils audio

Rajinikanth launches Taramani audio Rajinikanth launches Taramani audio

You don’t see superstar Rajinikanth endorsing or promoting a Tamil film by unveiling its music album. But one can only wonder, what prompted the Thalaivar to come out in support of Taramani.

Rajinikanth unveiled the music album of romantic drama, which has been in the making for a long time. The music launch was not a grand affair. It was released by the superstar at his residence in the Poes Garden in the presence of the main cast and crew of the film.

“Thank u Superstar Rajinikanth sir for supporting us and launching this wonderful audio,” Tarmmani producer, J Satish Kumar, posted on his Twitter page. The film’s lead actor Vasanth Ravi was present along with director Ram, while music composer Yuvan Shakar Raja was missing.

Rajinikanth is very particular about his endorsements as the films that he talks about gains a lot of attention from the media and the movie goers. Even Bollywood actors vie for an endorsement from Rajinikanth for their films. Recently, the makers of Dangal and Kaabil had played the Rajinikanth card to get publicity for their films down south.

Getting Rajinikanth’s endorsement is a major boost to Taramani from the business standpoint. Director Ram and team are largely known for making serious off-beat films. Taramani went on the floors in 2013 and what are the reasons behind the director taking so long to complete the film are unknown. “I had been waiting for this moment, so long like everyone. Here is the Taramani audio,” the director posted on his Twitter page, while sharing the YouTube link to the songs.

The film has been titled Taramani after an area in Chennai, which houses many IT parks. It centres on a couple working in the IT industry and explores the challenges that are faced by people in a relationship in an urban setup.

Ram is a critically acclaimed director of Kollywood. After assisting directors like Rajkumar Santoshi and Balu Mahendra, he made his debut in 2007 with Kattradhu Thamizh. And his second film came out in 2013, Thanga Meengal, in which he had also played the lead role. The film won three National Awards, including best Tamil film.

Andrea Jeremiah has played the female lead in the film, while Anjali, who has acted in Ram’s first film Kattradhu Thamizh, has played a cameo in the film. The second teaser of the film was released on Friday by Simbu on social media.

Ram’s long-time professional associate, Yuvan has scored music for the film, late lyricist Na Muthukumar had penned all the songs.

