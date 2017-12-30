Rajinikanth reflects on his film career ahead of his political announcement

Rajinikanth looks back on his super successful career in the film industry. Rajinikanth looks back on his super successful career in the film industry.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday was feeling nostalgic as he looked back on his super successful career in the film industry, and expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him reach where he is today.

“When I met K Balachander I told him I didn’t know Tamil. So he asked me to perform for him in Kannada. After I performed before him, he was sort of in a pensive mood. I was nervous thinking that he didn’t like it. But, he told me that he will cast me in his next three films and will take me to new heights,” Rajinikanth said while speaking on the fifth day of his meet-and-greet with fans.

And he went on to appreciate other directors those made him a hit with the audience, including Panchu Arunachalam, SP Muthuraman, P Vasu among others. “These directors made me a star. After that Suresh Krissna (Baasha) and Mani Ratnam (Thalapathi) made me a superstar. Shankar (Enthiran) made my name popular across India,” he said, adding that fans are the main reason why producers invest so much money in making his movies.

“I am not sure, will a film like 2.0 will ever be made again in India. The content of this film will be talked about for a long period of time,” assured Rajinikanth about the upcoming sequel, which is being made with a budget of Rs 400 crore.

“The film is getting delayed because of CG work. Only after it is completed, AR Rahman can finish re-recording. So we had to postpone the release date from January 26 to April 14,” said Rajinikanth.

Pa Ranjith has shown a different version of Rajinikanth in Kaala. “I was very happy playing that character. The film will hit the screens two months after the release of 2.0,” he added. “Only God knows what’s next for me after that.”

Rajinikanth sort of suggested that he may be looking to explore new avenues outside the show business. And we won’t be wrong to assume it is going to be politics. The latest speech of Rajinikanth assumes significance as he is set to make his political plans public on December 31.

The last Sunday of the year will end the decades-old speculation about his political entry once and for all.

