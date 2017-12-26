Rajinikanth: I will announce my political plans on December 31

Rajinikanth will make his political plans, if any, public on the eve of New Year. Rajinikanth will make his political plans, if any, public on the eve of New Year.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday began his week-long greet-and-meet with fans at the popular Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai. This was a widely anticipated event given that the speculations were rife that Rajinikanth will end the decades-old “will he, won’t he” suspense in connection with his much-awaited political debut.

Rajinikanth addressing his fans did discuss his political aspirations but stopped short of confirming whether or not he will launch his own political outfit and contest elections. However, he assured his fans, media and political world that they only have to wait until this weekend as he will make his political plans, if any, public on the eve of New Year.

“I’m not sure whether who is more curious about my political entry, the people or the media. I told earlier itself let us wait until the war is here. When I say ‘war’ it means elections,” Rajinikanth told much to the excitement of his fans. He also added that the media has been questioning as to why he was making such statements, which he said were perceived as a “mere build up.”

I am not new to politics. I got delayed.Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31: Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0WsH67ZLeS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

“I’m not new to politics, I entered in 1996 itself. I’m hesitating because, I know the challenges one should face in politics. Had I not known them, I would have taken the plunge a long before. If you go to war, you should win. Not just strength, you also need a strategy to win the war. I will tell you all my decision on my political entry on December 31,” the 67-year-old superstar said.

When the fans growingly became exuberant about his remarks, Rajinikanth checked the excitement with a rider. “I did not say on December 31, I will join politics. I will tell you what I will be deciding.”

The political situation is very volatile in the state of Tamil Nadu, ever since the passing of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to fill in the power vacuum in the state. While Kamal has made his intentions about contesting elections clear, Rajinikanth continues to keep his fans and the political world guessing.

Fans from around 20 districts will meet the superstar and click pictures with him in the six-day long event. The organisers have announced that only the members of fan clubs in Tamil Nadu and those who have valid ID cards will be entitled to a picture with Rajinikanth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd