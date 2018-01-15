Rajinikanth pays tribute to his friend and strong critic Gnani Sankaran

Rajinikanth on Gnani Sankaran Rajinikanth on Gnani Sankaran

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday paid his last respects to veteran political journalist and play writer NV Sankaran, popularly known as Gnani, who passed away earlier today due to health-related problems. The 64-year-old celebrated writer was suffering from kidney related problems and was on dialysis for some time now.

According to reports, Gnani breathed his last on his way to the hospital after suffering a stroke around 12.30 am. Rajinikanth, who was one of the film personalities to pay the last respects to the firebrand journalist, said he was his good friend. “Gnani is my friend and I’m his fan. He wrote what he felt was right without any hesitation or fear. I’m very saddened by his demise. And I give my deep condolences to his family. Let his soul find the peace,” said the Kaala star, while talking to the media outside Gnani’s residence.

Interestingly, Gnani was also a critic of Rajinikanth coming to politics. He believed that the cine idol won’t make an effective politician.

“Parties like DMK or BJP, whose popularity among the voters is on a decline, wants a popular face to join their political outfits. So P Chidambaram, Cho, Kalaignar will speak in favour of Rajinikanth’s political debut. BJP will say it will always be ready to welcome him. These political parties want Rajinikanth to enter politics for their requirements. And PROs of Rajinikanth use it to promote the actor’s films,” Gnani told Thanthi TV a few years ago as Rajinikanth continued to keep the political world and the people guessing.

“Rajinikanth will not come to politics. And even if he comes he can’t do anything productive due to the present circumstances. He doesn’t have vision or maturity for politics,” he said. “Rajinikanth hasn’t even headed an organisation in the film industry like Nadigar Sangam. He has not shown the will to come to politics,” he had said.

Last year when it was becoming clear that Rajinikanth would step in to fill the vacuum left behind by Jayalalithaa anytime soon, Gnani had suggested that the Thalaivar should not align himself with any Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu. “The talk about forming an alternative for the Dravidian parties is doing rounds since early 1980s. But nothing much has happened since. If Rajinikanth doesn’t position himself as an alternative to the Dravidian majors, he would soon be discredited,” he had told Hindustan Times.

Rajinikanth, on December 31, 2017, made the announcement ending ‘will he won’t he’ mystery that remained among the top discussions in the media and people for more than 20 years.

