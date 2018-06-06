Kaala: Here is how much Rajinikanth-Pa Ranjith film has earned before release

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala is all set to hit the screens on June 7. Rajinikanth starrer Kaala is all set to hit the screens on June 7.

On several counts, Kaala doesn’t seem like a Rajinikanth film. While the pre-release atmosphere for a Rajinikanth film generally resembles a festival, the excitement this time has been more comprehensible. Instead of breaking the ceiling with expectations, the team has been far more controlled in charting the path to the film’s release. While the advance booking logs might be enough testimony of the muted but consistent buzz, the pre-release business tells a different same story.

According to andhraboxoffice.com, the film has earned Rs 60 crores by selling its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu, arguably the biggest centre for Rajinikanth. While the film has received Rs 33 crore in the AP/Nizam region, it has fetched a price of Rs 10 crore in Kerala. With Rs 7 crore from rest of India and Rs 45 crore from foreign centres, the theatrical earning tallies up to Rs 155 crore approx. Add Rs 70 crores from broadcast rights and Rs 5 crores from music rights, the pre-release earnings stands at Rs 230 crore.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala has an enviable star cast comprising Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others. The film is gearing up for a worldwide release on June 7. After facing a ban in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court directed the state to provide security to theatres who wish to screen the film. Rajini had also appealed to the protestors to allow the audience to watch the film without hassles. He said, “To all my brothers in Karnataka, I just want to say that I have not done any mistake. There are a lot of people who are waiting to see this film. Please don’t give them any sort of problems. With great confidence, I request you to support the release of this film.”

