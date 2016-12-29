Rajinikanth, Pa Ranjith film’s pre-production work to begin today

Pa.Ranjith to start pre-production work on Rajinikanth’s next Pa.Ranjith to start pre-production work on Rajinikanth’s next

The pre-production work for the upcoming Rajinikanth and Pa.Ranjith film will begin on Thursday, said sources close to the film crew. The director and costume team will be meeting the superstar in Chennai to decide on the costumes for the film.

The untitled film is the second collaboration of Rajinikanth and Ranjith. The actor-director duo delivered 2016’s biggest blockbuster, Kabali. This film is also special for another reason as it will be produced by Rajinikanth’s celebrity son-in-law Dhanush.

Dhanush will be bankrolling the project under his home production banner Wunderbar Films. The actor said he was proud and honoured to bankroll a Rajinikanth film, which will begin post the completion of India’s biggest sci-fi movie, 2.0.

According to reports, Dhanush instantly liked Ranjith’s idea for another Rajinikanth film and decided to produce it. While the information regarding the plot and character of the Thalaivar is in short supply at present, earlier media reports have suggested that the film will be an interesting take on Rajinikanth’s Kabali character.

Kabali is a gangster drama, featuring Rajinikanth in the title role. The film follows the story of an ageing don in Malaysia who seeks redemption, after coming out of jail, where he had been locked up for about 20 years. The film had Radhika Apte as the female lead along with Dhansika, Dinesh Ravi and among others in the pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth is currently busy with 2.0, a sequel to his 2010 film Enthiran, which is directed by Shankar. The actor has begun dubbing for the film in Chennai under the guidance of Resul Pookutty, Oscar-winning sound designer. The film, which is being made with a whopping budget of 350-crore, will hit the screens worldwide next Diwali.

