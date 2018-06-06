Before Kaala’s release, Rajinikanth takes off to Dehradun for upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj

After meeting the press at his residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth has started to work on his next with Karthik Subbaraj. After meeting the press at his residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth has started to work on his next with Karthik Subbaraj.

As Kaala is gearing up for a worldwide release tomorrow, it is now confirmed that Rajinikanth will soon reach Dehradun to shoot for his next film with Karthik Subbaraj. After meeting the press at his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, Rajini has started to work on his next film, tweeted Soundharya Rajinikanth. “Right now from Poes Garden … our Thalaivar is off to start filming his next .. #MultipleRoles #One&OnlyThalaivar #KaalaFromJune7th,” she wrote along with Thalaivar’s audio byte from the press meet.

The tag ‘multiple roles’ sparked off speculations that Rajinikanth is playing multiple roles in his 165th film. But Soundarya was quick to clarify that she wasn’t referring to the film. “#MultipleRoles —— I meant in life not in the film 🙂🙏🏻 .. regarding the movie @karthiksubbaraj will talk when it’s the right time ! (sic)”

Right now from Poes Garden … our Thalaivar is off to start filming his next .. #MultipleRoles #One&OnlyThalaivar #KaalaFromJune7th pic.twitter.com/kHozXWhkRF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 6, 2018

#MultipleRoles —— I meant in life not in the film 🙂🙏🏻 .. regarding the movie @karthiksubbaraj will talk when it’s the right time ! http://t.co/wNW94iBxYv — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 6, 2018

Produced by Sun Pictures, Rajini’s film with Karthik Subbaraj has already generated quite the buzz. While Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a pivotal role in the film, Anirudh Ravichander is in charge of the music. The grapevine has it that Bobby Simhaa and Sananth Reddy will be playing Rajini’s sons in the film and that Megha Akash will be paired opposite Sananth. However, an official announcement is awaited.

On the other hand, Kaala is releasing across the world this Thursday. Facing a rocky road to release, Rajini fans could finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court refused to stay the film’s release. According to media reports, the film is expected to release in 150 theatres in Karnataka.

