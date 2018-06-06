Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Before Kaala’s release, Rajinikanth takes off to Dehradun for upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj

Before Kaala’s release, Rajinikanth takes off to Dehradun for upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj

While Kaala is gearing up for a worldwide release after several obstacles, Rajinikanth has already begun work on his upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj. The Superstar has taken off to Dehradun to shoot for his 165th film.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Published: June 6, 2018 7:17:28 pm
Rajinikanth Karthik Subbaraj After meeting the press at his residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth has started to work on his next with Karthik Subbaraj.
Related News

As Kaala is gearing up for a worldwide release tomorrow, it is now confirmed that Rajinikanth will soon reach Dehradun to shoot for his next film with Karthik Subbaraj. After meeting the press at his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, Rajini has started to work on his next film, tweeted Soundharya Rajinikanth. “Right now from Poes Garden … our Thalaivar is off to start filming his next .. #MultipleRoles #One&OnlyThalaivar #KaalaFromJune7th,” she wrote along with Thalaivar’s audio byte from the press meet.

The tag ‘multiple roles’ sparked off speculations that Rajinikanth is playing multiple roles in his 165th film. But Soundarya was quick to clarify that she wasn’t referring to the film. “#MultipleRoles —— I meant in life not in the film 🙂🙏🏻 .. regarding the movie @karthiksubbaraj will talk when it’s the right time ! (sic)”

See Soundharya Rajinikanth’s latest tweets:

Produced by Sun Pictures, Rajini’s film with Karthik Subbaraj has already generated quite the buzz. While Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a pivotal role in the film, Anirudh Ravichander is in charge of the music. The grapevine has it that Bobby Simhaa and Sananth Reddy will be playing Rajini’s sons in the film and that Megha Akash will be paired opposite Sananth. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Also read | Kaala: Here is how much Rajinikanth-Pa Ranjith film has earned before release

On the other hand, Kaala is releasing across the world this Thursday. Facing a rocky road to release, Rajini fans could finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court refused to stay the film’s release. According to media reports, the film is expected to release in 150 theatres in Karnataka.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now