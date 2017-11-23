Superstar Rajinikanth feels there is no “pressing need” to join politics right now

Rajinikanth has no immediate plans of joining politics. Rajinikanth has no immediate plans of joining politics.

Superstar Rajinikanth is often asked if when he is going to take the plunge into politics, has said he won’t — not yet, that is. There was no “pressing need” for him to join politics at this moment, the actor told reporters at the Chennai airport. “There is no pressing need for a foray into politics right now,” said the actor who is worshiped across the country by his countless fans.

Rajinikanth, who commands a huge fan following, also said he would meet his supporters after his birthday next month. “I will meet my fans only after my birthday (December 12),” the actor said on returning to the city yesterday after visiting the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh.

The 66-year-old star has in recent times hinted at the possibility of joining politics. On an earlier occasion, while addressing his supporters, he had urged them to be “ready for war” when the time came, and said the “system is rotten”.

His cinema colleague Kamal Haasan has also spoken about a possible political career. He said he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics.

On the film front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in director S. Shankar’s 2.0. Along with Rajinikanth, the film will also star actors Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The music launch of 2.0 was held in Dubai and was one of the biggest film events of the year. 2.0 is scheduled to release on January 25, 2018.

