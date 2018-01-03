Rajinikanth need of the hour for our state: Raju Mahalingam after quitting Lyca Productions

Raju Mahalingam has worked with Rajini over the production of the magnum opus 2.0, Indian cinema’s most expensive product yet. Raju Mahalingam has worked with Rajini over the production of the magnum opus 2.0, Indian cinema’s most expensive product yet.

One of the known names behind production giant Lyca, Raju Mahalingam has announced that he would be quitting to join Superstar Rajinikanth’s political movement. Notably, Raju Mahalingam has worked with Rajini over the production of the magnum opus 2.0, Indian cinema’s most expensive product yet. “I have worked with Rajinikanth sir for the last three years and I was blown away by his personality and simplicity. I think he is the need of the hour for the state and the political arena. I just wanted to join his initiative,” said Raju Mahalingam to indianexpress.com. Lyca has also produced films such as Kaththi, Khaidi No 150, Ippadai Vellum and have Sai Pallavi’s Karu and Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila in the pipeline apart from 2.0. Director-choreographer Raghava Lawrence has also announced his decision to be part of Thalaivar’s political organisation.

After a prolonged debate, the Superstar finally announced his political plunge on December 31 saying that he would contest all the constituencies in the state elections. The actor has also started a website named ‘rajinimandram.org’ and a mobile application to organise the support he has into a political movement. However, the actor has said he won’t talk about his party until the time of elections. Furthermore, he has promised that his politics would be ‘spiritual’ leading to heavy speculation if the actor’s views would be right-wing. Later Rajini clarified that ‘spiritual politics’ will not have caste or religion.

There has also been intense speculation about the actor’s film career post his political advent. The Superstar who has two films this year said, “2.0 will release on April 14. Kaala will hit the screens two months later,” adding “Only God knows what’s next for me after that.”

