Chiranjeevi a part of ‘Class of 80s reunion’ in China, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal expected to join too. See photos

The south Indian celebrities Chiranjeevi, K Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushbu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and others have landed in China for the ‘Class of 80s Reunion’. Radikaa has shared a few pictures on her Twitter from the trip. “Unforgettable, memorable trip with friends to China,#memories for life (sic),” she captained the pictures. Many other celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Ambreesh, Mohanlal are also expected to join the fun, where they will celebrate the golden days of their illustrious career. Khushbu has also shared a few pictures from the trip on her Twitter handle. “#China missing the fun. Miss my friends..,” she tweeted.

The idea of hosting the actors who dominated the film industry in the 1980s under one roof was conceived by Lissy and Suhasini. And the first such reunion took place in 2009, and since then, it has become an annual affair of sorts. Every year, one member of the 80’s club host the other celebrities. Suhasini, Lissy, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, and Ambareesh had organised the reunions in the past. This time, however, they have taken the party to China.

Unforgettable, memorable trip with friends to China,#memories for life😊😊 pic.twitter.com/MP75FdjF7n — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) June 8, 2017

The 80’s club consists of 32 members from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. We don’t yet have the complete list of celebrities who will be joining the reunion, where they walk down the memory lane. But, in the last few years, the big names in the club have not given this reunion a miss. Rajinikanth has also returned to Chennai on time after shooting for Kaala Karikalan in Mumbai for the last few days. And he may catch up with his old friends before he resumes shooting for the film. We can also hope to see, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Victory Ventakesh, Revathy, Balakrishna and others in the same frame in China.

