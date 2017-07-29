Rajinikanth meets Vetrimaaran, may work with him after Kaala

Vetrimaaran may direct Rajinikanth’s next film Vetrimaaran may direct Rajinikanth’s next film

Superstar Rajinikanth may next join hands with National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran. As per the latest reports, the director met the Thalaivar recently and narrated the story. Rajinikanth has reportedly given his nod to the project. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

It’s worth mentioning that Vetrimaaran shares a great rapport with actor Dhanush, who is the son-in-law of Rajinikanth. Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have worked together in films in various capacities and delivered films driven by the content in the past.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Pa Ranjith’s gangster drama Kaala, which is bankrolled by Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have been shooting for Vada Chennai, which is said to be a trilogy.

According to reports, the last schedule of the shooting will begin in Chennai in the second week of August. The production of the film was put on hold for a while as Vetrimaaran got busy in promoting Visaranai, which was announced as India’s official entry to the 2017 Academy Awards.

Vada Chennai marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered super hits like Polladhavan and Aadukalam.

The film is said to follow 30 years in the life of a gangster. The first schedule was shot on the prison sets built by the filmmakers at Binny Mills. Vada Chennai is also said to be the costliest film in Dhanush’s career as the first schedule alone cost the filmmakers more than the entire budget of Visaranai. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films along with Lyca Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd