Photos: Rajinikanth meets holy men at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh

Rajinikanth, who is currently on a spiritual retreat in the Himalayas, met holy men at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh. The actor will be spending the next few days in meditation at the Ashram. Rajinikanth is currently in Rishikesh after visiting Baijnath Temple In Himachal Pradesh and Shivkhori Cave in Raesi, Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have not announced my party. I don’t want to talk anything about politics (now)… Still I have not become a full-time politician,” he said. The answer was in response to a reporter’s question about Kamal Haasan’s comments.

Also, a veteran actor and the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiyam, Kamal had said that it wasn’t fair to single out Rajini’s silence on the Cauvery water sharing issue as Rajini hasn’t spoken on several issues. Kamal was answering a direct question on why Rajini hadn’t spoken about the Cauvery water sharing agreement.

Rajini had also garnered a lot of flak for not commenting on the murder of a college-student Ashwini which had fueled the conversation around women safety in Tamil Nadu. Later when the actor had met the reporters in Himachal Pradesh, Rajini has said that he had come for a spiritual retreat and does not wish to speak politics during the same.

After confirming his political entry on December 31, Rajini recently made his first political speech at the function of a private university. The actor had claimed that he sought to fill the leadership vacuum in the state. Referring to MGR’s leadership, Rajini said that he could revive MGR’s people-centric governance.

It is a custom for Rajinikanth to make a trip to the Himalayas before momentous occasions. The actor is expected to make several political announcements once he is back from his week-long retreat.

