I feel Rajinikanth means only good: AR Rahman

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman feels actor Rajinikanth means “only good” by advocating “spiritual politics”.

Announcing his political debut on December 31, the Tamil superstar had promised his fans “spiritual politics, which is free from caste and creed”. On Tuesday, Thalaiva clarified that spiritual politics meant “honest and secular politics”.

“He has spoken about spiritual politics of a secular character. I feel Rajinikanth meant only good,” Rahman told reporters here yesterday.

Responding to a query on actors entering politics, he said: “They must have felt there is a need for a good leadership.” The music maestro said anybody who joins politics should work for fulfilling the needs of the people. Improving infrastructure, making farmers’ lives better were among the things that needed attention, he said.

Rajinikanth also launched a mobile app and website this week, as part of efforts to mobilise cadres for his proposed party. The app is called ‘Rajini Mandram.’ The actor urged his fans to come together to bring about a ‘good change’ in Tamil Nadu politics.

He also met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence in Chennai and enquired about the veteran leader’s health, days after announcing his entry into politics.

While he announced his entry into the politics, Rajinikanth refused to divulge details on his party’s name and symbol. “I myself do not know,” was his terse reply when questioned by reporters.

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is the much awaited film, all set to hit the screens in April this year. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

