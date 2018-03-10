Superstar Rajinikanth leaves for the Himalayas

Rajinikanth leaves for the Himalayas to take a meditative break. Rajinikanth leaves for the Himalayas to take a meditative break.

Rajinikanth left for the Himalayas on Saturday. The actor is known to head to the hills to take a meditative break, especially before the release of his films until now. This time, according to reports, Rajinikanth will be away for two weeks. However, the actor did not explain the reason for his visit.

During these trips, Rajini generally visits the cave where sage Mahavatar Babaji is said to have lived. He is also expected to spend time at the meditation centre he built with friends to celebrate hundred years of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS). The society is a not-for-profit religious organisation started by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917.

On December 31, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics where he confirmed that his candidates will contest at all constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the state elections. Since then, Rajini has been making attempts to streamline the support he has with his own website. The district bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram are also being fixed slowly and steadily.

Recently, Rajini made his first political speech at a private college. He not only apologised for the hindrance his banners had caused, Rajini also took on several trolls. Asserting that there is a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu, he said that entered politics to fill that space.

On the film front, Rajinikanth has two films that will release this year. The first will be Kaala helmed by Pa Ranjith, which is releasing on April 27. Shankar’s 2.0, on the other hand, has been pushed to the second half of the year due to pending VFX work. Rajini has also signed another project with Karthik Subbaraj in the director’s seat. This film will be produced by Sun Pictures and has Anirudh Ravichander scoring music for it.

