Superstar Rajinikanth launches late actor Raghuvaran’s music album

For Kollywood in the 90s, villain was synonymous with Raghuvaran. The lanky actor with a voice that any child will recognise, he was iconic in each role he essayed. After all, which other actor can say ‘I know’ in so many different ways; or say ‘Mark Anthony’ with style that is intricately Raghuvaran. Known for his versatility, Raghuvaran was always a fine actor. But we never knew the actor had a musical side to him as well. A compilation of the late actor’s compositions were unveiled by Superstar Rajinikanth, opposite whom Raghuvaran played one of his most memorable characters, Mark Anthony.

The album titles ‘Raghuvaran- a musical journey’ has 6 songs composed and penned by the late actor. All of the songs are in English. The first copy was received by his son Rishi and ex-wife Rohini. According to an earlier report, the actor had started playing the guitar when he was eight and has learnt the piano as well.

Raghuvaran breathed his last in 2008 due to health issues. With a career spanning more than two decades, he had acted in more than 200 films across languages. Some of his famous films are Baasha, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Anjali, Kaadhalan and Mudhalvan among others. His repertoire includes films from Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi as well. His last memorable performance was in Yaradi Nee Mohini starring Dhanush and Nayanthara where he plays the former’s father. Raghuvaran had surprised everyone once again playing the fragile father, reminding us how convincing he can be in any role.

