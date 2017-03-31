Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan lead film industry’s show of unity at Nadigar Sangam event

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the Nadigar Sangam event. Photo credit: Twitter/rameshlaus Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the Nadigar Sangam event. Photo credit: Twitter/rameshlaus

In a show of strength and unity, all the leading actors of Tamil film industry on Friday took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new building of the South Indian Artistes’ Association aka Nadigar Sangam at the Nadigar Sangam grounds on Friday. Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attended the event as chief guests.

Talking at the event, Rajinikanth termed the event as a success, while wishing more success to the new office bearers of the Nadigar Sangam. Kamal also kept his speech very short and said, “I’m very happy that everyone has come together for this event. I’m happy to be a part of the cement that holds this building together and I believe it will become a fortress for all actors,” he said.

In 2015, the Tamil film industry divided into two factions after the then Nadigar Sangam president Sarathkumar decided to demolish the old building and construct a commercial complex. He leased out the land of the Nadigar Sangam to a private company for 30 years. It snowballed into a major controversy and led to actor Vishal forming a team to contest the elections for the office of the association.

The team led by Vishal turned the incumbent tide against actor Sarathkumar. During the long and bitter campaign, both parties had a mud-slinging contest that even affected the relationships between the actors in the Tamil film industry to some extent. Eventually, the new team managed to pull off a stunning upset to the three-time president, Sarathkumar.

“The construction of the building will be completed in September next year. We’re expecting an income of Rs 50 lakh per month from this building and the proceedings will be used for the welfare of drama and film actors,” Vishal said at the event. He said that he and actor Karthi together have contributed Rs 10 crore for the construction of the building.

Actor Simbu, who campaigned against the Vishal team, also took part in the ceremony. Actors Suriya, Vikram, Sivakarthikeyan among others were also in attendance. Looks like all is good in the woods, at least for now.

