Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan friendship is above politics. Here’s proof

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan get nostalgic in Malaysia Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan get nostalgic in Malaysia

It was a treat for film lovers who attended the ‘Star Night’ in Malaysia to witness the twin pillars of Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth share the same frame and speak highly of each other. Rajinikanth and Kamal walked down the memory lane while addressing the fans at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Kamal and Rajinikanth visited Malaysia for the first time during the making of Ninaithale Inikkum (1979). “Kamal and I cannot forget our trip together during Ninaithale Inikkum. Kamal was a big star at the time and I was just starting out. But, he always treated me well. He embraced me with affection,” said Rajinikanth. “Kamal used to get a separate car for sightseeing. But, he used to send for me and take me along.”

“It was my first time in Malaysia. After the shooting, Kamal and I used to go out to enjoy the nightlife in Malaysia. We used to be out until 3 am or 4 am and go to sleep after that. But, K Balachander sir begins shooting at 7 am,” he recalled, saying both of them used to receive an earful from the legendary director Balachander, who mentored the movie icons. Kamal also said it was an unforgettable trip for him as well.

Rajinikanth and Kamal have shared an exemplary off-screen friendship in the film industry for nearly half a century. It seems like their recent political endeavours have had no impact on their friendship or the mutual trust and respect they have for each other.

Kamal even spoke in the plural when he was asked to comment on becoming active in politics. “We never wanted this. But, we were forced into it by the circumstances,” he said.

A few weeks after Kamal’s entry into politics, Rajinikanth also officially announced that he will be contesting the next state elections in Tamil Nadu.

