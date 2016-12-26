Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan attend Prabhu’s 60th birthday celebration, see pics

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth wish Prabhu on his birthday Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth wish Prabhu on his birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan on Sunday, were at Chennai’s landmark residence ‘Annai Illam’ at Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Road, T Nagar to celebrate Prabhu’s 60th birthday. Dressed in a black kurta, Rajinikanth wished Prabhu and posed for the camera along with the latter’s family members. Kamal, who recently returned to India, was also in attendance.

Prabhu, the son of late thespian Sivaji Ganesan, is a close friend and shares a strong bond with both the titans of the Tamil film industry. So much so, that both the stars consider him as their own brother.

Born in 1956, Prabhu had no problem in signing his first film. He made his acting debut with 1982 movie Sangili and went on to act in many projects in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. He has worked with Rajinikanth in blockbuster films like Guru Sishyan, Dharmathin Thalaivan and Chandramukhi. He has also shared screen with Kamal in films like Vetri Vizha and Vasool Raja MBBS, which was a remake of Bollywood flick Munna Bhai MBBS. He has also produced a few films with these superstars in lead roles.

Prabhu was one of the top heroes during the 1980-1990. Of late, he only appears in supporting roles. Prabhu’s son Vikram Prabhu is also an actor, who has so far given a mix of few hits and flops.

Kamal, meanwhile, had just last week returned from the US, where he had been working on his upcoming project. The actor during his overseas stay, missed the funerals of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and Cho Ramaswamy. However, he had issued statements on his social media pages, consoling their deaths. The Vishwaroopam actor will soon resume shooting for his spy-thriller, Sabash Naidu in which he is playing the title role, besides co-producing the film.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will start dubbing for his upcoming film 2.0 in Chennai from today. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty will guide the superstar in the process.

