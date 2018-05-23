Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other Kollywood stars condemn deaths at Thoothukudi’s Anti-Sterlite protests

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have condemned the deaths at Thoothukudi. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have condemned the deaths at Thoothukudi.

At least 11 people were killed at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu after police opened fire at protests against Sterlite’s industrial plant in the area. Residents have been protesting the closure of the plant, quoting health effects that allegedly arise from the pollution the plant reportedly causes. As the protests took a violent turn on Tuesday, several celebrities took to social media to condemn the deaths.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who also donned the politician avatar recently, strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for the incident. The usually diplomatic Superstar openly blamed the government for not heeding the demands of the people, holding it responsible for the violence. “It is saddening that lives have been lost due to the government’s lethargy in heeding the demands of the people. This should be reprimanded. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for the violence and the deaths of common people.”

Tamil Nadu’s other actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has gone to Thoothukudi on Wednesday. Kamal Haasan who was supposed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy today has instead opted to visit the people of Thoothukudi. “I am travelling to Thoothukudi to take part in the sorrow of my Thoothukudi people who greeted me with enthusiasm just a week back,” he tweeted.

மக்களின் உணர்வுகளை மதிக்காத இந்த அரசின் அலட்சியப்போக்கின் விளைவாக இன்று பொதுமக்கள் சுடப்பட்டு உயிரிழப்புகள் ஏற்பட்டிருப்பது மிகவும் வருந்தத்தக்கது, கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது.நடந்த வன்முறை மற்றும் பொது ஜன உயிரிழப்புகளுக்கு தமிழகஅரசே பொறுப்பு. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 22, 2018

தம் மண்ணில் சென்ற வாரம் எனக்கு உற்சாக வரவேற்பளித்து அன்பைப் பொழிந்த தூத்துக்குடி சகோதர, சகோதரிகளின் சோகத்தில் பங்கேற்க தூத்துக்குடி சென்று கொண்டிருக்கிறேன். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 23, 2018

#SterliteProtest deeply saddened to hear about the death of protesters in Tuticorin. My condolences to the families and those affected. — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) May 22, 2018

Each and every bullet in the chests of dead protestors will come back to haunt this sham of a govt in Tamil Nadu. Deepest condolences and prayers for the murdered innocents and their families. What a dark day in our history. #SterliteProtest — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 22, 2018

Shocked to hear what happened. The whole idea of a peaceful protest is to ensure that no one gets hurt..and yet so much violence.. innocent people shot..#SterliteProtest #shameonTNgovt it’s truly a black day..prayers and strength to the families of the victims..#RIP change needed pic.twitter.com/LjpFe5aS3T — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) May 22, 2018

Saddened and angered by the government’s negligence and attitude that has lead to loss of lives today.When people protest peacefully for a proper cause its the duty of those in power to look into the problem and arrive at an amicable solution! #SterliteProtest — Sibi (Sathya)raj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 22, 2018

#SterliteProtest Gunning down people in the name of restoring order is not something TN is used to. The state needs a leader and a change. I strongly condemn the methods. My condolences to the near n dear ones of the Victims. — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 22, 2018

. #Sathyaraj Voices His Protest To #BanSterliteSaveThoothukudi & Gives Condolences To Those Who Lost Their Lives!! #SterliteProtest pic.twitter.com/9BrdYPZkm4 — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) May 22, 2018

Indian citizens, shot down for protesting against a chemical company now!? What the hell is going on? This is deranged!!! #SterliteProtest #TamilNadu — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 22, 2018

Who gives one human the right to take the life of another? Strongly condemn the mass killing of innocents during the #SterliteProtests My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) May 22, 2018

Actor-producer Dhanush also took to Twitter to condemn the death in Thoothukudi. “The calls of protest in Thoothukudi need to be respected. They should get justice. The propagators of violence need to be reprimanded. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

Several other celebrities such as Jayam Ravi, Ashok Selvan, Aravind Swami, GV Prakash, Siddharth amid others took to social media to condemn the deaths.

