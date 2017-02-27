Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Vijay’s Bairavaa, Suriya’s Singam 3 were big box office failures, claim distributors

Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Vijay’s Bairavaa, Suriya’s Ingam 3 were big box office flops, claim distributors Rajinikanth’s Kabali, Vijay’s Bairavaa, Suriya’s Ingam 3 were big box office flops, claim distributors

Leading film distributors in Tamil Nadu are bursting bubbles by rubbishing reports about the box office numbers of films that were touted to be the biggest commercial hits of the industry. An audio message of a distributor in Salem has reportedly gone viral, in which he has rued that he incurred a massive loss by buying the theatrical rights of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali for a huge sum.

“I had bought Kabali for Rs 6.4 crores on the minimum-guarantee basis and with Qube cost, the total investment is around Rs 7 crore,” Salem area distributor Nandha revealed in a WhatsApp audio message, according to a Sify report. While he invested Rs 7 crore, he claims he only received Rs 3.40 crore in return and suffered a whopping Rs 3.6 crore loss, said reports.

He even claimed that he approached the producers of Kabali regarding the loss but is yet to hear a response. He requested the filmmakers to not deceive people by providing fake box office collection reports.

Nandha’s big revelation comes in the backdrop of Coimbatore area film distributor Tirupur Subramaniam’s audio message. The leading distributors had slammed actors for celebrating fake box office success by exchanging gifts and holding success parties, while distributors of their films were facing huge financial losses.

“I think Kollywood is the only industry which celebrates flops and holds success parties. Some of these films claim that they collected Rs 100 crore and stars distribute presents to crew members. These stars are living in their own make-believe world where they can only give hits, and producers — to curry favour with them — put out ads saying their film is a ‘huge hit, biggest in Tamil cinema’ with inflated fake figures. Then they put out ads in papers claiming the film had a 50 or 100-day run!,” he said in a leaked audio clip, according to Firstpost.

More from the world of Entertainment:

While Suriya gifted an expensive car to director Hari after Singam 3 reportedly emerged as one of the first top grossing films this year, Vijay gifted gold chains to his cast and crew for his last film Bairavaa.

According to him, Kabali, Bairavaa, Singam 3, Remo, Kasshmora, Thodari, Kodi, Bogan and many others with leading Tamil heroes, were marketed as the biggest hits. But in reality, they inflicted a huge loss on their distributors.

Subramaniam alleged that producers put out fake box office numbers to protect the stardom of the big actors. He also added, unlike the good-old days of MG Ramachandran, heroes of today are only worried about their salary and pay little attention to the problems of the distributors of their films.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd