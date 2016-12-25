Rajinikanth’s Kabali to have a grand release in Thailand

Kabali to release in Thailand Kabali to release in Thailand

After dominating the box office in Malaysia, Japan and China, now superstar Rajinikanth is all set to foray into Thailand. The actor’s this year’s blockbuster film, Kabali, will have a grand release in Thailand in January, making it the first Tamil film to release there. The makers of the gangster flick have signed an agreement with Major Cinema Paragon, a popular Thailand based distribution house.

The film is expected to release in 30 locations on more than 100 screens in Thailand. And the promotional campaigns for the same will begin in the country soon.

This development comes months after Thai Princess met Rajinikanth in Chennai, during which they talked about the actor’s fan fallowing in the former’s country. Her Royal Excellency of Thailand Mom Luang Rajadarasri Jayankura met the Thalaivar in October. The Princess told the actor that there was a huge fan following for him in Thailand as he was highly popular. She had also helped the Kabali crew to shoot some scenes for the film in Thailand.

Rajinikanth’s gangster drama released on July 26 this year on more than 3200 screens across the country after having a premiere in Malaysia the previous day. The film received an earth-shattering response and crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore in no time.

Kabali is the story of a gangster with Rajinikanth in the title role, who seeks redemption, after coming out of jail, where he had been locked up for about 20 years. The film directed by Pa.Ranjith, has Radhika Apte as the female lead along with Dhansika, Dinesh Ravi and among others in the pivotal roles.

The film also shows the state of the Tamil population living in Malaysia, who are being exploited by the gangsters. The majority of the film was shot in Malaysia, and some portions were also filmed in India, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd