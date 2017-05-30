Rajinikanth’s Kaala title stolen, claims filmmaker as he accuses Dhanush and Pa Ranjith of plagiarism

Rajinikanth’s Kaala accused of plagiarism Rajinikanth’s Kaala accused of plagiarism

Just two days into shooting, superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Kaala, seems to be already in trouble. One K Rajasekaran has filed a complaint with Chennai City Commissioner of Police accusing the makers of upcoming gangster film of plagiarism. In the complaint, Rajasekaran, who is said to be an assistant director, has alleged ‘Kaala Karikaalan’ is the title of his ambitious project that he aspired to make with Rajinikanth in the lead role at least a decade before Kaala was announced.

He has alleged that he even met Rajinikanth once at his residence to narrate the story to him. However, Rajinikanth just took a picture with him and sent him back promising to discuss the story some other time. Rajasekaran has claimed that he had drafted the story of his film ‘Karikalan’ based on the life of King Karikalan. He said he had announced he will be doing a film titled Karikalan under GSR Vinmeen Creations at a film event in 1996 itself. The production of his film was even started in 2011 with Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. However, the production of the film, funded by Silver Line Film Factory, was stopped due to a legal trouble.

Rajasekaran has further alleged that the filmmakers of Kaala, Dhanush and Pa.Ranjith, have stolen the title, core plot of his ambitious work and have caused a lot of distress to him. He alleged that Kaala was short for Karikalan and has sought police action against the producers.

While Vikram’s shelved Karikalan is said to be an epic film about a man who built one of the first dams in the country, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film is about a don, fighting for Tamil migrants living in Mumbai.

The makers are yet to react to the allegations. In the meantime, Pa Ranjith has assembled a solid star cast and technicians for his second outing with Rajinikanth after last year’s Kabali. After shooting in Mumbai for a few days, the team will return to Chennai, where a massive Dharavi set has been erected for the film.

