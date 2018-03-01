Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser postponed

Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser delayed Rajinikanth’s Kaala teaser delayed

The teaser of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which was supposed to be released on Thursday, has been pushed to Friday due to the demise of Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt.

“Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser,” Dhanush announced on his Twitter page last night.

Superstar Rajinikanth had also condoled the death of the 82-years-old pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in a tweet. He passed away at a hospital after he failed to recover from a major cardiac arrest.

The teaser of Kaala, meanwhile, is expected to shatter the most-watched film promo records on the internet. His previous film Kabali had set a new benchmark by garnering 5 million views within 24 hours of its release in 2016. Kaala is expected to push the envelope further in terms of digital views.

Kaala is director Pa Ranjith’s second consecutive outing with Rajinikanth after blockbuster Kabali. And the upcoming gangster drama will mark the first collaboration of Dhanush with his superstar father-in-law. He has bankrolled the project under his home production banner Wunderbar Films.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a Tamil gangster lording over Mumbai’s Dharavi, said reports. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Actor Easwari Rao will be playing Rajinikanth’s heroine in the film.

The film will hit the screens on April 27, which was earlier reserved for Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The mega-budget sci-fi film has been postponed due to pending post-production work and the makers are yet to announce a new release date.

Rajinikanth has also signed his next film with young film director Karthik Subbaraj. The untitled project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, which produced his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

