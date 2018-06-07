Rajinikanth’s Kaala leaked on a piracy website; fans express disappointment

Rajinikanth’s Kaala leaked online on the day of the release. Rajinikanth’s Kaala leaked online on the day of the release.

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala hit the theatres today and while fans across the country have been queueing up outside cinemas since the wee hours of the morning, the piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked the film online.

Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking pirated versions of south Indian films on their website and this leak has not been welcomed by Rajini fans. The link went up in the early hours of June 7 and Twitterati was quick to slam the website for killing the joy of millions of Rajini fans across the globe.

Apart from the piracy website, a few cases have been reported where the audience members were caught streaming the film live from theatres. Actor and producer Vishal, who is also the President of Tamil Film Producers Council, was quick to act on one such case where the man streaming the film from Singapore was arrested soon after he started streaming the film.

On the job @Dhananjayang sir. He has been arrested. Took it from Cathay Singapore. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 6, 2018

As per the screenshots being circulated on social media, Tamilrockers has put up an HQ and HD print of the film. Tweets also suggest that the film was put up at 5:28 am in the morning. Fans have been urging Vishal and Dhanush (producer of the film) to take strong action against Tamilrockers. The admins of Tamilrockers are still on the run but have managed to leak all big South films on their website thereby facilitating the piracy racket that hampers the sanctity of a new release.

One user wrote, “Seems the movie #Kaala is available now for download in the #TamilRockers website. This is totally illegal, unethical, criminal, bad, sick and should be curbed at the earliest. What is being done by our governments and Cinema folks for this??” Another user tweeted, “#Kaala was broadcasted live in FB…..The action was taken against that in couple of minutes…If it is done so….. What is blocked in front of you to capture the #tamilrockers ?? The action was quick… For #Rajini?? What for others?”

#Kaala already on #TamilRockers, apparently. Not posting URL cause I don’t want to direct people to a pirated copy even as the film’s running. pic.twitter.com/28wjKb0UZc — Deepu (@deepusebastian) June 7, 2018

Seems the movie #Kaala is available now for download in the #TamilRockers website. This is totally illegal, unethical, criminal, bad, sick and should be curbed at the earliest. What is being done by our governments and Cinema folks for this?? 😐☹️🙄☹️😣😖😒😩😭😰😥😡💔 — M.Saravana Karthik (@mskarthik12) June 7, 2018

#Kaala released in #tamilrockers…….what are you going to do Mr. @VishalKOfficial ?? Can we wait for a day to arrest them?

unsatisfactory 😔…… Nothing doing…. Simply sitting as chairman! — Subramanian Nambi (@lion_hdb) June 7, 2018

#Kaala was broadcasted live in FB…..

The action was taken against that in couple of minutes…

If it is done so….. What is blocked in front of you to capture the #tamilrockers ??

The action was quick… For #Rajini??

What for others? — Subramanian Nambi (@lion_hdb) June 6, 2018

Starring Rajinikanth, Kaala released today.

