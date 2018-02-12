Stunt scene from Rajinikanth’s Kaala leaked, goes viral

Rajinikanth’s Kaala to release this April. Rajinikanth’s Kaala to release this April.

Rajinikanth is furious. Not in real life, but in a stunt scene that got leaked from the Superstar’s next release Kaala. Set in a burning warehouse, Rajini is dressed in all back. Waiting for a cue, he kicks a piece of steel from the stuntman’s hands and gives the guy a tight slap. If you are a fan of Rajini, then this is definitely a moment where you would want to whistle. The video clip, featuring the scene, has gone viral over the internet.

Rajini is currently working on two projects, Shankar’s 2.0 and Ranjith’s Kaala. While 2.0 was initially scheduled to release in January 2018, it was pushed to April due to the delay in VFX and post-production. Now looks like it has been pushed even further down the line. As a result of the same, Kaala’s team confirmed an April release. Dhanush who is producing the film under his banner Wunderbar films, tweeted the release date from his official handle. “Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar,” he wrote.

Kaala is Rajini’s second film with Ranjith after Kabali. The film boasts of a strong cast with Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar and Sakshi Agarwal among others. Kaala is said to be a don in Mumbai’s Dharavi. Notably, Baasha, one of the biggest hits of the Superstar, was also along the same lines. Another coincidence is that the posters of Basha had Rajini with a Great Dane while Kaala also has Rajini with a dog. The music for the film is being composed by Santhosh Narayan.

