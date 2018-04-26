Star Network bags satellite rights of Rajinikanth’s Kaala

The rights of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala’s Tamil version will be with Star Vijay. The rights of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala’s Tamil version will be with Star Vijay.

The satellite rights for Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala has been bagged by Star Network. An official tweet from Wunderbar studios said, “We are glad to announce that Star Network is our official satellite partner for #Kaala in all languages.” The rights of the Tamil version will be with Star Vijay. The channel had also tweeted a video about their collaboration with the project.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala sees Rajinikanth play a don in the streets of Mumbai. The film has a huge star cast comprising Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others. Rajini’s second collaboration with Pa Ranjith Kaala will hit the screens on June 7. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 27, locking horns with the Hollywood biggie Avengers: Infinity War. However, due to the strike of the Tamil Film Producer Council, the release has now been pushed to June 7.

During the 48-day TFPC strike, no production or post-production work was allowed. However, obtaining special permission, Kaala was sent for censor clearance. The film obtained a U/A certificate, allegedly with 14 cuts. “We at Tamil Film Producer Council are really thankful to Wunderbar Films, Dhanush, Superstar Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions for being so much support over holding the release of Kaala,” Vishal had said earlier.

Kaala is being bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and Lyca Productions. Notably this is Rajini’s first collaboration with his star son-in-law. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

